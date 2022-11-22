Recent developments with ASAP Inc. (WTRH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.49 cents.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $2.10, down -5.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $1.842 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Over the past 52 weeks, WTRH has traded in a range of $0.10-$1.32.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 100.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -129.60%. With a float of $186.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 845 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.04, operating margin of -3.08, and the pretax margin is -2.86.

ASAP Inc. (WTRH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of ASAP Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 769. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,142 shares at a rate of $0.09, taking the stock ownership to the 13,482,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director sold 263,116 for $0.10, making the entire transaction worth $26,733. This insider now owns 13,490,511 shares in total.

ASAP Inc. (WTRH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.87 while generating a return on equity of -4.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 46.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ASAP Inc.’s (WTRH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASAP Inc. (WTRH)

The latest stats from [ASAP Inc., WTRH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.02 million was inferior to 5.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, ASAP Inc.’s (WTRH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1489, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2671. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1014. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1096. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1143. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0885, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0838. The third support level lies at $0.0756 if the price breaches the second support level.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.48 million has total of 190,781K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 182,190 K in contrast with the sum of -5,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,140 K and last quarter income was -73,460 K.