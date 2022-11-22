Recent developments with Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.15 cents.

November 21, 2022, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) trading session started at the price of $53.65, that was 5.54% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.05 and dropped to $53.44 before settling in for the closing price of $53.45. A 52-week range for CALM has been $35.10 – $62.64.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 10.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 186.40%. With a float of $32.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.62 million.

In an organization with 2985 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.09, operating margin of +7.91, and the pretax margin is +9.34.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is 14.49%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 297,262. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $59.45, taking the stock ownership to the 10,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Vice President Sales sold 3,675 for $58.55, making the entire transaction worth $215,188. This insider now owns 4,810 shares in total.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.56) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.46 while generating a return on equity of 12.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.70, a number that is poised to hit 2.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was better than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s (CALM) raw stochastic average was set at 56.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.19. However, in the short run, Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.83. Second resistance stands at $59.24. The third major resistance level sits at $61.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.02. The third support level lies at $50.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) Key Stats

There are 48,936K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.48 billion. As of now, sales total 1,777 M while income totals 132,650 K. Its latest quarter income was 658,340 K while its last quarter net income were 125,290 K.