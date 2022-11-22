Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) volume exceeds 3.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) on November 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $58.61, soaring 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.00 and dropped to $57.16 before settling in for the closing price of $58.69. Within the past 52 weeks, RCL’s price has moved between $31.09 and $90.55.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -29.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.80%. With a float of $219.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 85000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -159.51, operating margin of -248.82, and the pretax margin is -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 149,638. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,785 shares at a rate of $53.73, taking the stock ownership to the 32,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl sold 3,637 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $290,960. This insider now owns 116,951 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$2.2) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.82, a number that is poised to hit -1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) saw its 5-day average volume 4.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 91.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.45 in the near term. At $60.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.77 billion based on 255,182K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,532 M and income totals -5,261 M. The company made 2,993 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 32,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.