Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 148,000 K

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) stock priced at $3.68, down -2.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.69 and dropped to $3.53 before settling in for the closing price of $3.67. RSI’s price has ranged from $3.34 to $21.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.90%. With a float of $57.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.06 million.

In an organization with 468 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 92,384. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 23,096 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,594,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 58,121 for $4.17, making the entire transaction worth $242,365. This insider now owns 1,617,498 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.97. However, in the short run, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.67. Second resistance stands at $3.76. The third major resistance level sits at $3.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.35.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 802.31 million, the company has a total of 220,504K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 488,110 K while annual income is -19,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 148,000 K while its latest quarter income was -6,610 K.