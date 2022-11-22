Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.78%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.37, soaring 0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.42 and dropped to $6.27 before settling in for the closing price of $6.36. Within the past 52 weeks, SIRI’s price has moved between $5.69 and $6.85.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 11.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 916.90%. With a float of $658.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.90 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5590 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.09, operating margin of +23.40, and the pretax margin is +17.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 214,785. In this transaction Senior VP & Controller of this company sold 33,639 shares at a rate of $6.38, taking the stock ownership to the 351,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec. sold 408,274 for $6.75, making the entire transaction worth $2,755,850. This insider now owns 791,342 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.54% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 144.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) saw its 5-day average volume 16.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 59.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.45 in the near term. At $6.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.21. The third support level lies at $6.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.74 billion based on 3,889,537K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,696 M and income totals 1,314 M. The company made 2,280 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 247,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.