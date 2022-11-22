Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.03% last month.

November 21, 2022, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) trading session started at the price of $92.69, that was 9.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.2599 and dropped to $91.92 before settling in for the closing price of $90.23. A 52-week range for SQM has been $44.88 – $115.76.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 8.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 227.90%. With a float of $146.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6776 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.12, operating margin of +32.85, and the pretax margin is +29.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.28) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of +20.45 while generating a return on equity of 21.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.77, a number that is poised to hit 3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

The latest stats from [Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., SQM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.75 million was superior to 1.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.63.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 53.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $102.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.34. The third major resistance level sits at $110.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.66. The third support level lies at $85.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

There are 285,638K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.57 billion. As of now, sales total 2,862 M while income totals 585,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,599 M while its last quarter net income were 859,260 K.