Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) last year’s performance of -97.16% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

November 21, 2022, Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) trading session started at the price of $0.1035, that was -2.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1035 and dropped to $0.0961 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. A 52-week range for STAB has been $0.09 – $3.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -15.80%. With a float of $44.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.98, operating margin of -2013.60, and the pretax margin is -6850.89.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Statera Biopharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Statera Biopharma Inc. is 15.93%, while institutional ownership is 5.60%.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -6849.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13

Technical Analysis of Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)

Looking closely at Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.86 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Statera Biopharma Inc.’s (STAB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1445, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3006. However, in the short run, Statera Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1030. Second resistance stands at $0.1069. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1104. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0956, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0921. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0882.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Key Stats

There are 53,296K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.24 million. As of now, sales total 1,490 K while income totals -101,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 770 K while its last quarter net income were -3,490 K.