TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -18.90% last month.

On November 21, 2022, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) opened at $3.72, lower -2.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.78 and dropped to $3.51 before settling in for the closing price of $3.80. Price fluctuations for TTI have ranged from $2.32 to $5.82 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -8.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -181.00% at the time writing. With a float of $115.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.41 million.

In an organization with 1100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.41, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -3.79.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TETRA Technologies Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 62.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 8,375. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $3.35, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Sr. Vice President bought 7,500 for $3.40, making the entire transaction worth $25,500. This insider now owns 7,500 shares in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -4.31 while generating a return on equity of -37.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to 39.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was better than the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.00. However, in the short run, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.81. Second resistance stands at $3.93. The third major resistance level sits at $4.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. The third support level lies at $3.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

There are currently 128,620K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 470.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 388,270 K according to its annual income of 103,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 135,010 K and its income totaled 280 K.