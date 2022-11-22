The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 616,680 K

November 18, 2022, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) trading session started at the price of $9.74, that was 1.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.955 and dropped to $9.71 before settling in for the closing price of $9.68. A 52-week range for GEO has been $5.20 – $9.73.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 0.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.10%. With a float of $118.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15800 workers is very important to gauge.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The GEO Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The GEO Group Inc. is 4.79%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

The latest stats from [The GEO Group Inc., GEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.15 million was superior to 2.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, The GEO Group Inc.’s (GEO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.07. The third major resistance level sits at $10.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.44.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Key Stats

There are 124,150K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.20 billion. As of now, sales total 2,257 M while income totals 77,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 616,680 K while its last quarter net income were 38,340 K.