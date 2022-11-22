TNXP (Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.) dropped -7.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $0.4266, down -7.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4266 and dropped to $0.3854 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has traded in a range of $0.41-$18.14.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.60%. With a float of $57.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 73 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.02) by $0.33. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.62, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.15 million, its volume of 3.02 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5340, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9300. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4161 in the near term. At $0.4420, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4573. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3749, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3596. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3337.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.95 million has total of 57,536K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -92,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -28,980 K.