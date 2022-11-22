Transocean Ltd. (RIG) with a beta value of 2.90 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

November 21, 2022, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) trading session started at the price of $4.00, that was -3.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.0458 and dropped to $3.735 before settling in for the closing price of $4.14. A 52-week range for RIG has been $2.32 – $5.56.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.80%. With a float of $669.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $714.00 million.

The firm has a total of 5530 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.58, operating margin of -1.96, and the pretax margin is -18.39.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Transocean Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd. is 7.22%, while institutional ownership is 56.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 203,450. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.07, taking the stock ownership to the 111,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Director bought 12,300 for $3.21, making the entire transaction worth $39,483. This insider now owns 49,200 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -23.16 while generating a return on equity of -5.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.80% during the next five years compared to -19.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Transocean Ltd., RIG], we can find that recorded value of 23.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 22.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 74.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.50.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

There are 721,888K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.94 billion. As of now, sales total 2,556 M while income totals -592,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 691,000 K while its last quarter net income were -28,000 K.