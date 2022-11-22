Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) average volume reaches $849.89K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On November 21, 2022, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) opened at $1.67,. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.59 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Price fluctuations for DCFC have ranged from $1.45 to $19.75 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.20% at the time writing. With a float of $78.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 466 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.24, operating margin of -103.35, and the pretax margin is -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 51.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Looking closely at Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9047, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.5713. However, in the short run, Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6900. Second resistance stands at $1.7300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5100.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

There are currently 153,094K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 255.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 85,820 K according to its annual income of -127,560 K.