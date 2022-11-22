VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.04 million

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock priced at $0.146, down -11.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1499 and dropped to $0.1249 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. VTGN’s price has ranged from $0.08 to $2.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.90%. With a float of $205.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.81 million.

The firm has a total of 34 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 17,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $17,870. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., VTGN], we can find that recorded value of 2.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 346.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1418, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7461. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1461. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1605. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1711. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1211, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1105. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0961.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.60 million, the company has a total of 206,836K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,110 K while annual income is -47,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 310 K while its latest quarter income was -19,780 K.