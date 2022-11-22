Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) with a beta value of 1.23 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 18, 2022, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) opened at $24.61, lower -0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.635 and dropped to $23.85 before settling in for the closing price of $24.05. Price fluctuations for VNO have ranged from $20.03 to $47.26 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -4.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 128.80% at the time writing. With a float of $176.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3224 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.88, operating margin of +15.00, and the pretax margin is +12.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 8.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 4,998,913. In this transaction Director of this company sold 119,100 shares at a rate of $41.97, taking the stock ownership to the 1,100,451 shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.07 while generating a return on equity of 2.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -24.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Looking closely at Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 36.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.62. However, in the short run, Vornado Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.46. Second resistance stands at $24.94. The third major resistance level sits at $25.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.89.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

There are currently 191,817K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,589 M according to its annual income of 176,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 457,430 K and its income totaled 23,300 K.