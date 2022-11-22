WW International Inc. (WW) plunged -5.96 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $3.90, down -5.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.90 and dropped to $3.6125 before settling in for the closing price of $3.86. Over the past 52 weeks, WW has traded in a range of $3.42-$19.41.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.80%. With a float of $53.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.38 million.

In an organization with 7700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of WW International Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 249,999. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 63,935 shares at a rate of $3.91, taking the stock ownership to the 63,935 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $4.17, making the entire transaction worth $125,124. This insider now owns 101,481 shares in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by -$0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WW International Inc.’s (WW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.03 million. That was better than the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, WW International Inc.’s (WW) raw stochastic average was set at 4.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.27. However, in the short run, WW International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.82. Second resistance stands at $4.00. The third major resistance level sits at $4.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.24.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 275.26 million has total of 70,527K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,212 M in contrast with the sum of 66,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 249,720 K and last quarter income was -206,040 K.