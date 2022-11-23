$1.08M in average volume shows that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is heading in the right direction

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $16.17, up 0.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.35 and dropped to $16.055 before settling in for the closing price of $16.10. Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has traded in a range of $12.12-$25.08.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -8.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 106.90%. With a float of $85.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 105 employees.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 85,452. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 17,139 shares at a rate of $4.99, taking the stock ownership to the 329,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,114 for $4.97, making the entire transaction worth $75,068. This insider now owns 221,223 shares in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of 6.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.33% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Looking closely at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) raw stochastic average was set at 41.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.02. However, in the short run, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.34. Second resistance stands at $16.49. The third major resistance level sits at $16.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.75.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.40 billion has total of 86,375K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 168,600 K in contrast with the sum of 187,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 94,390 K and last quarter income was 277,610 K.