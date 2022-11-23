1.30% volatility in KT Corporation (KT) last month: This is a red flag warning

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.68, soaring 1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.79 and dropped to $13.66 before settling in for the closing price of $13.57. Within the past 52 weeks, KT’s price has moved between $11.56 and $15.30.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 1.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 114.20%. With a float of $471.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $481.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23371 employees.

KT Corporation (KT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 21.90%.

KT Corporation (KT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

KT Corporation (KT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.24

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 69.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.83 in the near term. At $13.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.57.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.20 billion based on 471,616K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,685 M and income totals 1,221 M. The company made 5,050 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 250,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.