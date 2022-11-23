1.87% volatility in DCP Midstream LP (DCP) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 22, 2022, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) opened at $39.08, lower -1.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.12 and dropped to $38.47 before settling in for the closing price of $38.90. Price fluctuations for DCP have ranged from $23.58 to $40.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 9.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 190.80% at the time writing. With a float of $90.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.16, operating margin of +7.19, and the pretax margin is +3.54.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DCP Midstream LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 37.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 107,879. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,750 shares at a rate of $39.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,750 shares.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.13) by $0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +3.45 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 190.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.60% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DCP Midstream LP (DCP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, DCP Midstream LP’s (DCP) raw stochastic average was set at 87.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.92 in the near term. At $39.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.62.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Key Stats

There are currently 208,397K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,707 M according to its annual income of 391,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,319 M and its income totaled 328,000 K.