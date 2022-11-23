-15.02% percent quarterly performance for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $55.13, up 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.575 and dropped to $54.86 before settling in for the closing price of $55.03. Over the past 52 weeks, REXR has traded in a range of $48.74-$84.68.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.60%. With a float of $194.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.99 million.

The firm has a total of 186 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.79, operating margin of +31.86, and the pretax margin is +30.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,001,856. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-President of this company sold 15,350 shares at a rate of $65.27, taking the stock ownership to the 52,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-President sold 16,402 for $62.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,019,361. This insider now owns 68,070 shares in total.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.20 while generating a return on equity of 3.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s (REXR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., REXR], we can find that recorded value of 1.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s (REXR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.99. The third major resistance level sits at $56.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.97 billion has total of 183,493K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 452,240 K in contrast with the sum of 128,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 162,750 K and last quarter income was 39,280 K.