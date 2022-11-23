2.06% volatility in National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) last month: This is a red flag warning

November 22, 2022, National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) trading session started at the price of $45.91, that was 0.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.35 and dropped to $45.82 before settling in for the closing price of $45.91. A 52-week range for NNN has been $38.05 – $48.90.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 6.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.50%. With a float of $177.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 72 employees.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward National Retail Properties Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of National Retail Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 505,591. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,520 shares at a rate of $48.06, taking the stock ownership to the 203,717 shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.46) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.07% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, National Retail Properties Inc.’s (NNN) raw stochastic average was set at 79.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.48 in the near term. At $46.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.42.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Key Stats

There are 178,733K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.24 billion. As of now, sales total 726,410 K while income totals 290,110 K. Its latest quarter income was 193,470 K while its last quarter net income were 88,420 K.