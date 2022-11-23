3.65% percent quarterly performance for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $61.64, soaring 0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.9059 and dropped to $61.15 before settling in for the closing price of $61.30. Within the past 52 weeks, MGA’s price has moved between $45.58 and $90.15.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -0.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.40%. With a float of $285.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 170000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.84, operating margin of +5.10, and the pretax margin is +4.97.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Magna International Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.39) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.18 while generating a return on equity of 12.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.50% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Magna International Inc. (MGA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 90.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Looking closely at Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) raw stochastic average was set at 81.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.22. However, in the short run, Magna International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.12. Second resistance stands at $62.39. The third major resistance level sits at $62.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.61.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.57 billion based on 285,819K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,242 M and income totals 1,514 M. The company made 9,268 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 289,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.