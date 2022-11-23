4.57% volatility in Afya Limited (AFYA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.61, plunging -7.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.0497 and dropped to $14.01 before settling in for the closing price of $15.79. Within the past 52 weeks, AFYA’s price has moved between $8.73 and $17.02.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -23.90%. With a float of $35.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.48 million.

In an organization with 8079 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Afya Limited (AFYA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Afya Limited is 33.12%, while institutional ownership is 52.80%.

Afya Limited (AFYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.08% during the next five years compared to -20.41% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Afya Limited (AFYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Afya Limited (AFYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.46 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Afya Limited’s (AFYA) raw stochastic average was set at 70.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.90. However, in the short run, Afya Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.76. Second resistance stands at $16.92. The third major resistance level sits at $17.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.68.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.40 billion based on 92,068K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 318,600 K and income totals 41,380 K. The company made 121,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.