4.95% percent quarterly performance for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is not indicative of the underlying story

November 22, 2022, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) trading session started at the price of $302.05, that was 2.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $310.55 and dropped to $298.26 before settling in for the closing price of $301.41. A 52-week range for SEDG has been $190.15 – $389.71.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 52.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.20%. With a float of $55.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.03, operating margin of +10.48, and the pretax margin is +9.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 750,725. In this transaction VP, Core Technologies of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $300.29, taking the stock ownership to the 154,748 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s VP, Core Technologies sold 2,500 for $290.46, making the entire transaction worth $726,160. This insider now owns 157,248 shares in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.39) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.28% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Looking closely at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.62.

During the past 100 days, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 64.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $246.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $277.92. However, in the short run, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $313.73. Second resistance stands at $318.29. The third major resistance level sits at $326.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $301.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $293.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $289.15.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

There are 55,895K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.88 billion. As of now, sales total 1,964 M while income totals 169,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 836,720 K while its last quarter net income were 24,740 K.