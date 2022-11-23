5.81% percent quarterly performance for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) on Tuesday, soared 0.51% from the previous trading day, for the closing price of $29.35. Within the past 52 weeks, FLO’s price has moved between $24.15 and $29.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 2.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.90%. With a float of $195.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8900 employees.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Flowers Foods Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 82,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $27.50, taking the stock ownership to the 23,051 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s President and CEO sold 143,020 for $27.97, making the entire transaction worth $3,999,983. This insider now owns 1,781,580 shares in total.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.25% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

Looking closely at Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Flowers Foods Inc.’s (FLO) raw stochastic average was set at 98.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.77. However, in the short run, Flowers Foods Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.62. Second resistance stands at $29.73. The third major resistance level sits at $29.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.08.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.15 billion based on 211,133K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,331 M and income totals 206,190 K. The company made 1,158 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.