6.00% volatility in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) last month: This is a red flag warning

On November 21, 2022, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) opened at $6.04, lower -3.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.19 and dropped to $5.73 before settling in for the closing price of $6.29. Price fluctuations for SILV have ranged from $4.58 to $10.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 56.20% at the time writing. With a float of $140.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 838 workers is very important to gauge.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.09%, while institutional ownership is 51.73%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 328.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

The latest stats from [SilverCrest Metals Inc., SILV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was superior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 58.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.46. The third major resistance level sits at $6.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.36.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

There are currently 146,486K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 892.18 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -22,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,719 K and its income totaled 25,212 K.