A look at Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $2.18, down -1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.18 and dropped to $2.03 before settling in for the closing price of $2.14. Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has traded in a range of $0.85-$28.08.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.50%. With a float of $58.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.11 million.

The firm has a total of 55 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -156.08, operating margin of -244.45, and the pretax margin is -256.71.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Digital Corporation is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 25.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 89,200. In this transaction CEO; Chairman of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 1,190,686 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s CEO; Chairman bought 50,000 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $105,000. This insider now owns 1,150,686 shares in total.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -262.91 while generating a return on equity of -53.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Applied Digital Corporation, APLD], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) raw stochastic average was set at 60.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 149.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.26. The third major resistance level sits at $2.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.88.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 219.63 million has total of 94,239K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,550 K in contrast with the sum of -23,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,920 K and last quarter income was -4,530 K.