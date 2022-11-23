A look at Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.57, soaring 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.645 and dropped to $10.46 before settling in for the closing price of $10.47. Within the past 52 weeks, ORC’s price has moved between $7.95 and $24.55.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -52.70%. With a float of $33.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.21 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.54, operating margin of -44.65, and the pretax margin is -50.14.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.65) by -$0.39. This company achieved a net margin of -50.14 while generating a return on equity of -10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.91 million, its volume of 0.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.66 in the near term. At $10.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.29.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 351.14 million based on 33,422K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 134,700 K and income totals -64,760 K. The company made 35,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -84,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.