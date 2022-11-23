A major move is in the offing as Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) market cap hits 16.91 billion

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) stock priced at $66.68, up 0.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.685 and dropped to $65.7756 before settling in for the closing price of $66.94. LYV’s price has ranged from $65.05 to $126.79 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -5.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.00%. With a float of $155.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.87, operating margin of -6.69, and the pretax margin is -9.75.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 5,804,024. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 78,000 shares at a rate of $74.41, taking the stock ownership to the 3,799,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for $77.97, making the entire transaction worth $6,081,319. This insider now owns 3,777,273 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.66 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.09 million, its volume of 5.67 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.51.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 7.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.19 in the near term. At $68.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.37.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.91 billion, the company has a total of 230,880K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,268 M while annual income is -650,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,154 M while its latest quarter income was 361,400 K.