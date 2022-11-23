Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is -8.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $192.90, down -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $192.90 and dropped to $188.01 before settling in for the closing price of $191.63. Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN has traded in a range of $172.05-$688.60.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 29.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -56.80%. With a float of $73.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.72, operating margin of +24.70, and the pretax margin is +25.61.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Align Technology Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 200,770. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,050 shares at a rate of $191.21, taking the stock ownership to the 30,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $190.26, making the entire transaction worth $285,385. This insider now owns 4,794 shares in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.18) by -$0.82. This company achieved a net margin of +19.53 while generating a return on equity of 22.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.25% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Align Technology Inc.’s (ALGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.52.

During the past 100 days, Align Technology Inc.’s (ALGN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $301.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $193.52 in the near term. At $195.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $198.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $185.88. The third support level lies at $183.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.06 billion has total of 78,112K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,953 M in contrast with the sum of 772,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 890,350 K and last quarter income was 72,700 K.