American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.18%

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) on November 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.80, soaring 0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.17 and dropped to $12.675 before settling in for the closing price of $12.92. Within the past 52 weeks, AEO’s price has moved between $9.46 and $29.19.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 261.60%. With a float of $175.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.51, operating margin of +12.12, and the pretax margin is +11.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22, was worth 5,207. In this transaction Director of this company bought 432 shares at a rate of $12.06, taking the stock ownership to the 32,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $11.89, making the entire transaction worth $5,948. This insider now owns 28,920 shares in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Latest Financial update

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.37 while generating a return on equity of 33.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) saw its 5-day average volume 6.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 75.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.22 in the near term. At $13.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.45. The third support level lies at $12.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.37 billion based on 187,334K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,011 M and income totals 419,630 K. The company made 1,198 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.