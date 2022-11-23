American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) 20 Days SMA touches 5.15%: The odds favor the bear

November 22, 2022, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) trading session started at the price of $93.61, that was 0.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.70 and dropped to $93.04 before settling in for the closing price of $93.15. A 52-week range for AEP has been $80.22 – $105.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 0.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.60%. With a float of $513.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16688 employees.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Electric Power Company Inc. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 11,285. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 129 shares at a rate of $87.48, taking the stock ownership to the 3,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 5,330 for $102.35, making the entire transaction worth $545,526. This insider now owns 8,248 shares in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.56) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.18% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

Looking closely at American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP), its last 5-days average volume was 3.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) raw stochastic average was set at 53.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.68. However, in the short run, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $94.59. Second resistance stands at $95.48. The third major resistance level sits at $96.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $91.27.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Key Stats

There are 513,864K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 46.99 billion. As of now, sales total 16,792 M while income totals 2,488 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,526 M while its last quarter net income were 683,700 K.