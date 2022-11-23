Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) with a beta value of 0.90 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) stock priced at $2.82, down -4.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.8644 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $2.88. AP’s price has ranged from $2.80 to $6.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -223.00%. With a float of $12.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1485 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.72, operating margin of -1.61, and the pretax margin is -2.85.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. The insider ownership of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.30%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2020, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.68 while generating a return on equity of -15.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -223.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62

Technical Analysis of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 24316.0, its volume of 0.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s (AP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.83 in the near term. At $2.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.60.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.19 million, the company has a total of 19,404K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 344,920 K while annual income is -12,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 102,580 K while its latest quarter income was 400 K.