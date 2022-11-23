AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) stock priced at $2.00, down -0.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.06 and dropped to $1.7501 before settling in for the closing price of $2.02. AMTD’s price has ranged from $1.94 to $25.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.60%. With a float of $20.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.50 million.

In an organization with 39 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2020, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMTD IDEA Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 287.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3600, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9400.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 762.80 million, the company has a total of 245,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 196,060 K while annual income is 157,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 430,149 K while its latest quarter income was 410,629 K.