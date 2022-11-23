Apple Inc. (AAPL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 90,146 M

On November 22, 2022, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) opened at $148.13, higher 1.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $150.42 and dropped to $146.925 before settling in for the closing price of $148.01. Price fluctuations for AAPL have ranged from $129.04 to $182.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 11.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.90% at the time writing. With a float of $15.90 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.03 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 164000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.31, operating margin of +30.29, and the pretax margin is +30.20.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apple Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 27,493,275. In this transaction Senior Vice President, CFO of this company sold 176,299 shares at a rate of $155.95, taking the stock ownership to the 110,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 8,053 for $142.45, making the entire transaction worth $1,147,150. This insider now owns 136,290 shares in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.27) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +25.31 while generating a return on equity of 175.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.89% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apple Inc. (AAPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.10, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) saw its 5-day average volume 65.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 89.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.97.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 37.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $151.42 in the near term. At $152.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $154.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $145.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $144.43.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

There are currently 15,908,117K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2380.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 394,328 M according to its annual income of 99,803 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 90,146 M and its income totaled 20,721 M.