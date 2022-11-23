Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) kicked off at the price of $41.25: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On November 22, 2022, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) opened at $40.10, higher 4.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.41 and dropped to $39.88 before settling in for the closing price of $39.55. Price fluctuations for BBWI have ranged from $25.75 to $77.91 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -8.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.90% at the time writing. With a float of $222.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.93, operating margin of +25.51, and the pretax margin is +18.05.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bath & Body Works Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 690,315. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 16,338 shares at a rate of $42.25, taking the stock ownership to the 11,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 6,000 for $55.00, making the entire transaction worth $330,000. This insider now owns 98,888 shares in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +13.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.59% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

Looking closely at Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), its last 5-days average volume was 9.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.61.

During the past 100 days, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) raw stochastic average was set at 92.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.57. However, in the short run, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.81. Second resistance stands at $42.38. The third major resistance level sits at $43.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.75.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Key Stats

There are currently 228,374K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,882 M according to its annual income of 1,333 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,604 M and its income totaled 91,030 K.