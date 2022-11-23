Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 226,790 K

November 21, 2022, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) trading session started at the price of $23.80, that was 0.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.94 and dropped to $23.46 before settling in for the closing price of $23.88. A 52-week range for BXSL has been $21.81 – $37.37.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 110.60%. With a float of $159.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.82 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.49, operating margin of +92.44, and the pretax margin is +72.80.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stocks. The insider ownership of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 999,139. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $24.98, taking the stock ownership to the 161,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Trustee bought 2,485 for $28.77, making the entire transaction worth $71,493. This insider now owns 10,926 shares in total.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.6) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +72.80 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

The latest stats from [Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, BXSL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was superior to 0.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) raw stochastic average was set at 58.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.25. The third major resistance level sits at $24.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.13.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Key Stats

There are 159,823K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.82 billion. As of now, sales total 624,700 K while income totals 460,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 226,790 K while its last quarter net income were 95,950 K.