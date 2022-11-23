Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) 20 Days SMA touches 12.52%: The odds favor the bear

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $3.42, up 18.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.29 and dropped to $3.41 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. Over the past 52 weeks, BNSO has traded in a range of $2.26-$12.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -4.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -265.10%. With a float of $3.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 208 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.12, operating margin of -16.26, and the pretax margin is -15.87.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Bonso Electronics International Inc. is 53.50%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -18.65 while generating a return on equity of -16.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -265.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s (BNSO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57

Technical Analysis of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)

Looking closely at Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s (BNSO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.39. However, in the short run, Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.18. Second resistance stands at $4.67. The third major resistance level sits at $5.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.45 million has total of 4,857K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,800 K in contrast with the sum of -2,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,050 K and last quarter income was 222 K.