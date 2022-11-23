BSY (Bentley Systems Incorporated) climbed 0.61 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.90, soaring 0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.15 and dropped to $37.12 before settling in for the closing price of $37.85. Within the past 52 weeks, BSY’s price has moved between $26.32 and $56.39.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.80%. With a float of $207.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4626 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bentley Systems Incorporated is 21.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 2,528,720. In this transaction Director of this company sold 63,218 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 13,281,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Chairman, CEO & President sold 26,157 for $37.00, making the entire transaction worth $967,911. This insider now owns 8,566,154 shares in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.96 million, its volume of 0.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) raw stochastic average was set at 67.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.45 in the near term. At $38.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.39.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.06 billion based on 276,791K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 965,050 K and income totals 93,180 K. The company made 268,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 36,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.