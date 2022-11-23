Can East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) drop of -2.94% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) stock priced at $68.41, up 2.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.60 and dropped to $67.90 before settling in for the closing price of $68.00. EWBC’s price has ranged from $61.65 to $93.51 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.60%. With a float of $139.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3100 employees.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 362,150. In this transaction Vice Chairman of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $72.43, taking the stock ownership to the 52,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Director sold 1,600 for $91.51, making the entire transaction worth $146,416. This insider now owns 17,130 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +47.56 while generating a return on equity of 15.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are East West Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.58.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 44.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.13 in the near term. At $70.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.32. The third support level lies at $66.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.82 billion, the company has a total of 140,947K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,905 M while annual income is 872,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 703,790 K while its latest quarter income was 295,340 K.