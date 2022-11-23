Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) plunged -0.22 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) stock priced at $4.50, down -0.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.52 and dropped to $4.35 before settling in for the closing price of $4.50. CLBT’s price has ranged from $3.80 to $9.83 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -70.80%. With a float of $45.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 898 workers is very important to gauge.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Cellebrite DI Ltd. is 76.86%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 107.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)

The latest stats from [Cellebrite DI Ltd., CLBT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.17 million was inferior to 0.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s (CLBT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.62. The third major resistance level sits at $4.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.22.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 893.91 million, the company has a total of 189,649K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 246,250 K while annual income is 71,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,680 K while its latest quarter income was 25,090 K.