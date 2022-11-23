CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) posted a 60.50% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

November 22, 2022, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) trading session started at the price of $1.672, that was 11.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.92 and dropped to $1.62 before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. A 52-week range for CTMX has been $1.17 – $7.46.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -82.90%. With a float of $65.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.91 million.

The firm has a total of 174 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 58.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 10,612. In this transaction EVP, Chief Development Officer of this company sold 7,463 shares at a rate of $1.42, taking the stock ownership to the 62,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 4,206 for $1.42, making the entire transaction worth $5,982. This insider now owns 30,725 shares in total.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CytomX Therapeutics Inc., CTMX], we can find that recorded value of 11.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) raw stochastic average was set at 88.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4152, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0108. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1167. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4133.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Key Stats

There are 66,084K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 116.03 million. As of now, sales total 69,570 K while income totals -83,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 16,920 K while its last quarter net income were -23,300 K.