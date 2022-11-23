Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.96%

November 22, 2022, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) trading session started at the price of $20.63, that was 6.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.74 and dropped to $20.30 before settling in for the closing price of $20.41. A 52-week range for DAWN has been $5.44 – $28.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -587.70%. With a float of $51.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 102 workers is very important to gauge.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 207,570. In this transaction COO, CFO and Secretary of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 286,497 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,500 for $20.76, making the entire transaction worth $259,479. This insider now owns 1,204,924 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.49) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -587.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

The latest stats from [Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., DAWN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.45 million was inferior to 0.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.68. The third major resistance level sits at $23.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.80. The third support level lies at $19.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

There are 73,550K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.58 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -70,650 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -37,800 K.