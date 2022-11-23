DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) average volume reaches $1.43M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On November 22, 2022, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) opened at $27.57, lower -2.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.65 and dropped to $26.42 before settling in for the closing price of $27.65. Price fluctuations for DOCN have ranged from $26.00 to $124.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.40% at the time writing. With a float of $68.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 786 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.19, operating margin of -3.24, and the pretax margin is -4.25.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 56,027. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 1,773 shares at a rate of $31.60, taking the stock ownership to the 85,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 3,495 for $40.10, making the entire transaction worth $140,150. This insider now owns 84,791 shares in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -4.55 while generating a return on equity of -7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Looking closely at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.02. However, in the short run, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.57. Second resistance stands at $28.22. The third major resistance level sits at $28.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.11.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Key Stats

There are currently 96,297K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 428,560 K according to its annual income of -19,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 152,120 K and its income totaled 10,100 K.