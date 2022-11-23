EGY (VAALCO Energy Inc.) climbed 2.88 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.32, soaring 2.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.46 and dropped to $5.18 before settling in for the closing price of $5.21. Within the past 52 weeks, EGY’s price has moved between $2.82 and $8.77.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 27.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 267.00%. With a float of $106.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 117 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of +39.73, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 33.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 23,588. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 4,250 shares at a rate of $5.55, taking the stock ownership to the 24,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 37,337 for $5.34, making the entire transaction worth $199,380. This insider now owns 96,238 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Looking closely at VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 50.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.93. However, in the short run, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.49. Second resistance stands at $5.61. The third major resistance level sits at $5.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.93.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 580.92 million based on 108,375K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 199,080 K and income totals 81,840 K. The company made 78,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.