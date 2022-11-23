Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) average volume reaches $1.16M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.48, plunging -0.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.57 and dropped to $14.2616 before settling in for the closing price of $14.39. Within the past 52 weeks, GNK’s price has moved between $11.92 and $27.15.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 179.40%. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.53 million.

The firm has a total of 990 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.35, operating margin of +35.63, and the pretax margin is +33.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 362,020. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,887 shares at a rate of $15.82, taking the stock ownership to the 74,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 62,512 for $15.65, making the entire transaction worth $978,313. This insider now owns 55,824 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +33.27 while generating a return on equity of 21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK], we can find that recorded value of 1.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 29.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.69. The third major resistance level sits at $14.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.88.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 669.71 million based on 42,327K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 547,130 K and income totals 182,010 K. The company made 135,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.