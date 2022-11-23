Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.96 million

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) stock priced at $13.49, up 3.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.89 and dropped to $13.43 before settling in for the closing price of $13.42. GBDC’s price has ranged from $11.94 to $16.23 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 19.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 449.70%. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.90 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.69, operating margin of +127.17, and the pretax margin is +106.19.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 5.49%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 139,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 61,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chairman sold 1,250,000 for $15.72, making the entire transaction worth $19,650,000. This insider now owns 1,177,547 shares in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +106.19 while generating a return on equity of 13.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 449.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Looking closely at Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 76.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.06. However, in the short run, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.00. Second resistance stands at $14.18. The third major resistance level sits at $14.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.08.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.34 billion, the company has a total of 170,896K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 307,130 K while annual income is 340,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 95,630 K while its latest quarter income was 15,410 K.