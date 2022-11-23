Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) average volume reaches $1.34M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on November 21, 2022, with Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock priced at $0.148, down -4.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.148 and dropped to $0.1363 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. GHSI’s price has ranged from $0.13 to $1.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 119.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -73.70%. With a float of $60.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.74, operating margin of -144.94, and the pretax margin is -342.11.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is 1.34%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -342.11 while generating a return on equity of -160.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.22 million, its volume of 0.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s (GHSI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1571, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1890. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1466 in the near term. At $0.1531, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1583. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1349, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1297. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1232.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.57 million, the company has a total of 61,601K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,230 K while annual income is -24,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,280 K while its latest quarter income was -1,700 K.