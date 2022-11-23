Halliburton Company (HAL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,357 M

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $37.20, up 3.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.85 and dropped to $36.66 before settling in for the closing price of $36.13. Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has traded in a range of $20.77-$43.99.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 148.90%. With a float of $905.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

In an organization with 40000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +8.19.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 1,997,500. In this transaction EVP Administration & CHRO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $39.95, taking the stock ownership to the 223,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s Director sold 6,000 for $35.49, making the entire transaction worth $212,940. This insider now owns 14,625 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.95% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Halliburton Company’s (HAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 83.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 84.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.49. However, in the short run, Halliburton Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.98. Second resistance stands at $38.51. The third major resistance level sits at $39.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.60.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.71 billion has total of 908,047K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,295 M in contrast with the sum of 1,457 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,357 M and last quarter income was 544,000 K.