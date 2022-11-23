HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.59% last month.

On November 22, 2022, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) opened at $231.48, higher 2.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $235.72 and dropped to $230.83 before settling in for the closing price of $228.99. Price fluctuations for HCA have ranged from $164.47 to $279.02 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 7.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 93.70% at the time writing. With a float of $210.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 204000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.47, operating margin of +16.47, and the pretax margin is +16.74.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 2,240,690. In this transaction Group President – Service Line of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $224.07, taking the stock ownership to the 30,807 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s Group President sold 9,838 for $223.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,198,793. This insider now owns 199,883 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.88) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.14% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.71, a number that is poised to hit 4.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

The latest stats from [HCA Healthcare Inc., HCA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.47 million was inferior to 1.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.31.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 98.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $216.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $236.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $238.65. The third major resistance level sits at $241.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $231.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $228.87. The third support level lies at $226.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

There are currently 282,717K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 65.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 58,752 M according to its annual income of 6,956 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,971 M and its income totaled 1,134 M.