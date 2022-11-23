Humana Inc. (HUM) 20 Days SMA touches -2.10%: The odds favor the bear

On November 22, 2022, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) opened at $530.60, higher 1.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $532.65 and dropped to $528.57 before settling in for the closing price of $525.18. Price fluctuations for HUM have ranged from $351.20 to $571.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.50% at the time writing. With a float of $126.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.57 million.

The firm has a total of 95500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Humana Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 6,310,551. In this transaction Seg Pres, Pharmacy Sol & CCAO of this company sold 11,157 shares at a rate of $565.61, taking the stock ownership to the 2,542 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,155 for $565.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,783,442. This insider now owns 3,701 shares in total.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.67) by $1. This company achieved a net margin of +3.51 while generating a return on equity of 19.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.71% during the next five years compared to 41.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Humana Inc. (HUM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Humana Inc. (HUM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Humana Inc., HUM], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.95.

During the past 100 days, Humana Inc.’s (HUM) raw stochastic average was set at 65.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $515.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $470.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $532.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $534.75. The third major resistance level sits at $536.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $528.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $526.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $524.62.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Key Stats

There are currently 126,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 65.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 83,064 M according to its annual income of 2,933 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,799 M and its income totaled 1,195 M.